LINCOLN, Neb. - The Kansas City Monarchs (35-19) took the first win of their road series against the Lincoln Saltdogs (28-28) 10-6 Tuesday night in Lincoln. The Monarchs started off hot with a double by Darnell Sweeney, followed by a Ryan Grotjohn RBI single. The fun didn’t stop there as Jan Hernandez singled, advancing Grotjohn to third. Gaby Guerrero stepped up to the plate and got Grotjohn home when he bounced into a six-four-three double play.