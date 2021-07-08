Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

St. Jude Medical to pay $27 million to settle allegations over heart devices

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BajJ6_0arO8Qo300

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -St. Jude Medical, which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories in 2017, has agreed to pay $27 million to settle allegations it knowingly sold defective heart devices, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

It said St. Jude allegedly failed to disclose serious adverse health events in connection with premature battery depletion in certain models of its implantable defibrillators that were sold between November 2014 and October 2016.

“This relates to a matter that took place prior to Abbott’s acquisition of St. Jude Medical,” Abbott said in a statement.

Comments / 2

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
179K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Jude Medical#Abbott Laboratories#U S Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center settles case with feds over doctor's fraudulent billings

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center paid the price — $563,810 — for a former hospital-employed doctor's fraudulent charges against federal insurance programs. In separate statements Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Santa Fe hospital said they reached a settlement in a case accusing a doctor who no longer works at Christus St. Vincent of making fraudulent claims. Christus didn't name the doctor in its statement, but the U.S. Attorney's Office identified him as Dr. Arthur Caire.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Prime Healthcare, Its Founder And Doctor Pay $37.5M To Settle Whistleblower Case Alleging Kickbacks, Stark Violations And Fraud

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Healthcare, its founder and CEO, Dr. Prem Reddy, and a California cardiologist have agreed to pay a total of $37.5 million to the federal government and the state of California to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Phillips & Cohen LLP that alleged the hospital chain paid kickbacks to the cardiologist, buying his practice and surgical center for far more than they were worth.
Ventura County, CAkvta.com

Company Ordered To Pay $2 Million To Settle VC DA Lawsuit

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office says that a Westlake Village company has been ordered to pay more than $2 million to settle a civil complaint accusing them of false advertising. The complaint alleged that sales personnel at Leaders Merchant Services failed to fully disclose the company’s fees while signing...
Economyimperialvalleynews.com

AAR Corporation Agrees to Pay $11 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations on Aircraft Maintenance Contract

Washington, DC - AAR Corp., located in Wood Dale, Illinois, and its subsidiary, AAR Airlift Group Inc. (Airlift), located in Melbourne, Florida, have agreed to pay the United States $11,088,000 to resolve False Claims Act allegations in connection with aircraft maintenance services performed by Airlift on two U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) contracts.
Businessmassdevice.com

Abbott to pay $66M to settle suits involving St. Jude Medical and Alere

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) has reached settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice over False Claims Act lawsuits involving St. Jude Medical and Alere — two companies it spent billions of dollars to acquire in 2017. The Abbott Park, Ill.-based medtech giant will pay nearly $66 million as part of the settlements....
Business360dx.com

Abbott's Alere Paying $38.8M to Settle False Claims Allegations

NEW YORK – The US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced on Thursday that Alere and Alere San Diego agreed to pay $38.8 million to settle false billing allegations. The companies, now part of Abbott, allegedly sold defective INRatio blood coagulation monitors to Medicare beneficiaries taking anticoagulant...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Abbott Subsidiary to Pay $27 Million for Defective Heart Devices

A medical device maker acquired by Abbott Laboratories in 2017 will pay $27 million over allegations it sold implantable heart devices it knew were defective, the Justice Department said. St. Jude Medical Inc. failed to disclose battery problems in several models of implantable defibrillators it sold for patients at risk...
BusinessNewsweek

Medical Company to Pay $22M Over Misbranded Surgical Gowns

Avanos Medical Inc., a multi-national medical supplies company based in the U.S., has paid $22 million over misbranded surgical gowns that promised more protection than they actually provided. Between late 2014 and early 2015, Avanos sold hundreds of thousands of MicroCool surgical gowns, totaling $8,939,000 in value, to customers in...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Medical Firm to Pay $22 Million for Mislabeled Surgical Gowns

Medical Firm to Pay $22 Million for Mislabeled Surgical Gowns. Avanos Medical Inc., a multi-national medical supply firm based in the United States, has agreed to pay $22 million to settle a lawsuit over misbranded surgical gowns that claimed more protection than they delivered. Avanos supplied hundreds of thousands of...
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

LendingClub Agrees to Pay $18 Million to Settle FTC Charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Online lender LendingClub Corporation agreed to pay $18 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the company deceived consumers about hidden fees that it charged and about whether their loan applications were approved. In addition, the settlement bars LendingClub from making misrepresentations to loan applicants and...
Healthmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

The 18 most innovative medical devices of 2021

Boston Scientific’s Sentinel cerebral protection system is a percutaneously delivered, dual-filter embolic protection device. Boston Scientific designed the device to capture and remove debris dislodged during endovascular and TAVR procedures. It has a 6 Fr catheter with deployable proximal and distal filters, an articulating sheath and an integral handle assembly.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bill Gates and George Soros will participate in the purchase of a company that develops rapid diagnostic tests

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Hungarian-born American philanthropist George Soros will participate in the acquisition of Mologic, a British company that manufactures lateral flow diagnostic products with the aim of targeting its tests towards poor countries. The consortium, backed by the Soros Economic Development Fund and the Bill and Melinda...
Politicsregionnewssource.org

St. John Man Ordered To Pay 5.3 Million In Restitution

Richard E. Gearhart, age 71, of St. John, Indiana was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon upon his plea of guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud, announced United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay. Gearhart was sentenced to 60 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release,...
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Fact Check: Is Asking Someone If They Are Vaccinated a HIPAA Violation?

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican lawmaker from Georgia, refused to disclose her COVID vaccination status on Tuesday after a reporter asked her about it at a press conference. Greene was recently suspended from Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines and the disease on the social network. Her refusal to...

Comments / 2

Community Policy