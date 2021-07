Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has set its sights on a number of Grand Theft Auto modding projects that centre on Vice City and San Andreas. This is, of course, extremely gutting for the individuals who poured their heart and soul into these mods as a show of adoration for these games. San Andreas is one of the most requested remakes out there, beating classics like Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, and Bully to rise to the top, and the seedy and neon soaked Vice City looks absolutely amazing when it's rendered in Grand Theft Auto V's engine. Given the clamouring from fans for a remake or remaster of either of these games, it's a wonder why Rockstar Games hasn't addressed the possibility of bringing these excellent experiences back into the zeitgeist with all of the bells and whistles of more modern titles. I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say that, if the developer was to release a San Andreas remaster, it would be the most effective way of getting everyone to self-isolate irrespective of whether they had the coronavirus or not.