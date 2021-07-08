Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Missing Mason City Man Found Dead

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0arO7wkY00

(Mason City, IA) — Police in Mason City say a missing man has been found dead. Officers say 29-year-old Zachary Solum was last seen July 1st leaving a residence on foot following a family argument. Investigators say Solum was found dead Wednesday night and there is no evidence of foul play. An autopsy is being done to determine the official cause of death. Solum’s funeral and visitation are being handled by the Major Erickson Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason City, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Mason City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Sioux City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Man Arrested For Multiple Vehicle Crash On I-29 That Injured Several

(Sioux City, IA) A 22-year-old Sioux City man is accused of driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 Friday when he caused a multiple-vehicle crash. Several people suffered severe injuries. Eduardo Guerrero-Sanchez ran head-on into a second vehicle, causing serious injuries to a mother and daughter. Both suffered broken bones. That crash led to a second collision where people were injured, including one who suffered a shattered ankle. Authorities say Guerrero-Sanchez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, didn’t have a valid driver’s license, and refused to cooperate with investigators. He’s charged with operating while under the influence and two counts of causing serious injury by vehicle.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids police ID girl found dead in car with gunshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a teenage girl found dead behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids and suffering from a gunshot wound. Cedar Rapids police said Wednesday in a news release that the victim was 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis of Peoria, Illinois. Investigators say the car crashed just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne Hill Apartments with the girl inside the vehicle. Police say they had not yet received Whitis’ cause of death from autopsy results, but say the girl had been shot before she died. Police say the vehicle she was driving was registered to a family member hers. No arrests have been announced in the case.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa man pleads not guilty to charges in death of bicyclist

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to felony vehicular homicide and other counts in the June crash death of a bicyclist. The Globe Gazette reports that 28-year-old Cody William Skiye has pleaded not guilty in Cerro Gordo County Court to homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, as well as counts of making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle. Police say Skiye already had one OWI conviction on his record when on June 5 he hit 62-year-old James Powell, who was on his bicycle. Powell was rushed to a hospital, where he died six days later. Skiye’s trial has been set for Sept. 21.
Davenport, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Davenport Man Pleads Guilty to Insurance Fraud

Des Moines, Iowa – Dustin Cory Jungvirt, age 31, of Davenport, Iowa, recently pled guilty to one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Jungvirt’s plea stems from an investigation that began in April 2018 which...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Judge OKs subpoenas for Iowa murder suspect’s medical files

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge says a hospital that treated a Cedar Rapids man for a gunshot wound after he allegedly killed his parents and sister must share his medical records with prosecutors. Judge Lars Anderson says Alexander Jackson waived the confidentiality of his medical information because he allowed police officers to be present during his treatment. The 20-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in last month’s shooting deaths of his parents, Jan and Melissa Jackson, and 19-year-old sister Sabrina at the family home. Prosecutors say that after killing his family members, Alexander Jackson called 911 to falsely claim that a masked intruder had broken into the home and killed his father and shot him in the foot. He was taken to St. Luke’s hospital for treatment.
Keokuk, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man Convicted of 1976 Fatal Shooting in Keokuk Tavern Dies in Prison

(Fort Madison,WI) — A man convicted of a southeast Iowa murder that happened 45 years ago has died of natural causes in an Iowa prison. Ular Winfun shot Morris Green to death on July 31, 1976, in the back of the Six-Pack Tavern in Keokuk. The two men had worked together on a painting crew for some time. There was “bad blood” between the two according to an Iowa Supreme Court ruling on the case and the court outlined the events that led up to the shooting. Winfun had his girlfriend buy a gun, he did some target shooting that afternoon, and that July evening back in 1976 he was at the tavern, drinking both beer and Tequila Sunrise cocktails according to the court record. After Green got to the tavern, Winfun shot Green once. After Green fell to the floor, Winfun fired five more shots into Green’s body. Winfun then left the tavern, walked to the Keokuk Police station, and turned himself in. The Iowa Department of Corrections say Winfun died Monday at age 66.
Glenwood, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Glenwood. The Glenwood Police Department says Julian Brown, 38, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Sunday for Possession of a Controlled Substance (bond set at $2,000 cash or surety), and Fugitive from Justice (no bond set). Blake Holland, 25, of Glenwood, was...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Police say Iowa teen girl found dead in car had been shot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old girl found dead early Tuesday behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed in Cedar Rapids appears to have been shot. Television station KCRG reports that Cedar Rapids police found the car crashed just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne Hill Apartments with the girl inside the vehicle. Police say it appeared the girl had suffered a gunshot wound, but are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm a cause of death. Police have not released the teen’s name and say they have no suspects at this time.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Murder Trial Delayed For Fourth Time Until 2022

(Iowa City, IA) — The murder trial of an Iowa City man accused of killing his wife in 2019 is being pushed back until next February. This is the fourth delay for the trial of Roy Browning, Junior. Prosecutors say Browning stabbed JoEllen Browning to death for her life insurance policy. He’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Coon Rapids man killed in a car vs train accident

(Greene Co.) A Coon Rapids man was killed in a car vs train accident in Greene County this (Wednesday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 62-year-old Marvin Lee Krieger was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla southbound on County Road P33 at approximately 8:40 a.m. when he failed to stop for a westbound Union Pacific Train that was approaching P33. The train struck the Toyota within the crossing.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Animal Rescue League, Des Moines Police Save 4 Dogs From Hot Cars

(Des Moines, IA ) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its officers and Des Moines police rescued four dogs from hot cars over the weekend. Two dogs were left in a car in the parking lot of the Blank Park Zoo Saturday where temperatures reached 109 degrees inside. Officers were able to safely remove the dogs by breaking out the back window. A-R-L responded to another call Saturday of two dogs left in a vehicle at the Merle Hay Mall. They were safely removed and under distress with elevated body temperatures. Officials say the owners of the dogs were charged with counts of animal neglect. Anyone who sees a dog in a hot car should call police right away.
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) Three people were arrested on warrants in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Tera Lee McAtee, 32, of Glenwood, was arrested July 14th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Jamilla Marier Havrum, 29, of Council Bluffs, was arrested July 19th...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Judge Orders Hospital To Share Medical Records Of Accused Killer With Prosecution

(Cedar Rapids, IA) A district court judge has ordered a hospital to share the medical records of an accused killer with the prosecution. Twenty-year-old Alexander Jackson faces three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his parents and his 19-year-old sister. The three family members were killed in the family home June 15th. Jackson’s lawyers had argued the information prosecutors wanted were privileged medical records. Judge Lars Anderson disagreed.
Guthrie Center, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Vehicle strikes the Guthrie Center Post Office; no injuries reported

(Guthrie Center) No injuries were reported after vehicle struck the Guthrie Center Post Office on Saturday. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 94-year-old Theodore Hansen, of Guthrie Center, was driving a 2021 Toyota Pickup pulling into a parking spot at the post office and pressed his gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to accelerate. Hansen lost control of the truck which went over the curb and collided with the building in the door area.
AccidentsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Crop Duster Pilot Walks Away From Downed Plane With No Injuries

(Amana, IA) — The Monday crash of a crop-dusting plane is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Federal investigators are said to be coming to Amana. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was called about the crash Monday at about 2:10 p-m. The 1976 Grumman bi-plane was taking off from Amana airport when it lost power and landed upside down in a cornfield. The pilot was about to walk away without any reported injuries.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Updated: No Victims involved following Search and Rescue Operation Near Lewis

(Lewis) The search and rescue operation at the Turkey Creek Bridge near Lewis ended after an unusual set of circumstances. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News a deputy responded to the Turkey Creek bridge northeast of Lewis a little before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday after a passerby spotted a stroller sitting on the side of the Highway. Quist said the caller followed a trail to the creek bed and noticed evidence of someone who had been by the water. Quist said there was some blood found in the area, which triggered suspicion. He says a couple of other items were located, which seemed odd which triggered the investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy