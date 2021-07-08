Michael Flynn’s Family Says Video of Them Chanting QAnon Slogan Was Just, Uh, a Coincidence
The family of Donald Trump’s disgraced former national security advisor Michael Flynn is suing CNN over a video of them taking a well-known QAnon oath. The video was taken last year on the Fourth of July and posted to Flynn’s own (now suspended) Twitter account. It shows him and his family reciting the same oath of office members of Congress take, pledging to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” etc. etc.www.themarysue.com
