Micro irrigation keeps plants happy during warm summer

To honour houseplants in all their glory, #HouseplantWeekUK – celebrated in the second week in January – was developed to shine a light on how indoor gardening can not only enhance your décor but also lift your mood. The benefits of bringing the outdoors in are aplenty. “Greenery makes homes look nicer, and the presence of plants has been shown to improve well-being, not to mention the beneficial aspects of tending for them,” notes Guy Barter, chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). According to research, houseplants have the ability to improve your mood, reduce stress levels and increase productivity....