Agriculture

Micro irrigation keeps plants happy during warm summer

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen summer temperatures soar, remember that irrigation is required for optimum plant growth and proper maintenance of Mississippi gardens and landscapes. Knowing when and how much to water plants is one skill all gardeners need to master. Too much water encourages root rot problems; too little water leaves plants wilted and lifeless. Without adequate water, plants are stunted and underperforming, and can even die. In vegetable gardens, you can dramatically reduce yields with improper watering.

