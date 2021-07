From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:. SYNOPSIS – Skies will be partly cloudy, turning mostly clear overnight, with temperatures in the lower 70s. Thursday will bring a similar scenario with scattered showers again possible during the afternoon and highs back around 90. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures again falling to the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances drop toward the weekend with just isolated showers a possibility, as available moisture drops off slightly. High temperatures for the weekend will be reflective of almost seasonal norms, ranging from lower to middle 90s.