Welcome to video games’ dead wives club
Let’s talk about wives, the dead kind. Video game wives are shot, kidnapped, afflicted with terminal illness, thrown in the back of cars, and presented to players dead on arrival. The memory of their briefly sexy existence penetrates their brooding white husbands’ psyches like a bleach stain or hot oil splatter, blemishing and permanent, giving the protagonist a molded-over personality trait that might double as his only personality trait. Once the wife is dead, that’s how you know the real game is getting started; her death often motivates plot, characters, and acts as the story’s primary creek of emotional depth.www.destructoid.com
