Police are looking for the person who shot a teenage boy with a pellet or BB gun Tuesday evening. A 15-year-old Salina boy told police that he was walking in the 900 block of W. Republic Avenue sometime after 7 p.m. but before sunset on Tuesday when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside fired multiple rounds from a pellet or BB gun at the boy, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.