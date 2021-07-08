Pokemon players predict grave future for Legends Arceus after Switch OLED reveal

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model goes up for pre-order today at GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and every other major retailer. Right now, Nintendo and its retail partners have only announced online pre-orders, but according to a new report, GameStop stores will also be taking pre-orders in-person, which is a big deal for the simple reason scalpers and bots can't go to a GameStop and buy all the stock as they can online. In other words, this will likely be your best shot at pre-ordering the new Nintendo Switch, especially today, with demand likely to be through the roof.