Pokemon players predict grave future for Legends Arceus after Switch OLED reveal

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon community is worried about Pokemon Legends Arceus after the Nintendo Switch OLED reveal didn’t live up to rumors of a more powerful console. After months of rumors of a 4K Switch Pro, Nintendo surprised the industry when they abruptly announced an OLED model on July 6 instead. The new revision not only doesn’t have a higher resolution output, but it has no upgrades to its specs at all.

