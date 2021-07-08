White Earth man sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor

MINNEAPOLIS – A White Earth man was sentenced yesterday to 205 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for sexually abusing a minor. According to court documents, between April 2018 and October 2018, within the exterior boundaries of the White Earth Indian Reservation, Evan James Oppegard, 33, knowingly engaged in sexual acts with a minor. Oppegard also admitted to sending sexually explicit communications to, and soliciting sexual acts with, the minor via Facebook.