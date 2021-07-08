The Trustees are hosting outdoor concerts from Ipswich to Hingham

The return of outdoor concerts will be music to the ears of visitors at more than a dozen Trustees of Reservations properties across Massachusetts this summer and fall. “It’s so nice to be able to say we’ll have live music again,” said Kristen Swanberg, managing director of engagement, education, and visitor analytics at The Trustees. “These properties became a great outlet for people to explore during the pandemic, but I can’t tell you how excited they are to have people coming back to enjoy some of the activities.”