California sex offender arrested swimming in Oklahoma River

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police say 32-year-old Steven Young tried to swim away from officers after a welfare check Thursday.

Police say Young had two felony warrants out of California for violating sex offender registration and for assault with the intent to commit a sexual act. He also had several felony assault charges from across the country.

OKCPD says Young jumped in the Oklahoma River when they arrived. Firefighters brought in their rescue boat to help get him into custody. Police were able to eventually convince him to get out of the water.

Young was booked into the Oklahoma County jail, where he will wait to be extradited back to California.

