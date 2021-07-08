Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California sex offender arrested swimming in Oklahoma River

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JP0iI_0arO4n1200

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police say 32-year-old Steven Young tried to swim away from officers after a welfare check Thursday.

Police say Young had two felony warrants out of California for violating sex offender registration and for assault with the intent to commit a sexual act. He also had several felony assault charges from across the country.

OKCPD says Young jumped in the Oklahoma River when they arrived. Firefighters brought in their rescue boat to help get him into custody. Police were able to eventually convince him to get out of the water.

Young was booked into the Oklahoma County jail, where he will wait to be extradited back to California.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
60K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
State
California State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Local
California Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma#Swimming#Sex Offender#Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Owasso, OKFOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa firefighters sharpen up skills at training facility in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. (KOKI) — Some Tulsa firefighters are sharpening their skills this week by switching up their training at an Owasso Fire Department facility. The Owasso Fire Department built a new training facility two years ago. The Tulsa Fire Department has its own training facility, but practiced at the neighboring facility in an effort to challenge crews.
Maine StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday. Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. Also seized was $1,900 in cash.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa mayor proposes tax policy shift to better fund police, fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will ask Tulsa residents next summer to vote on a property tax adjustment that will not raise property tax rates, but it will shift what the City of Tulsa does with the money it collects from ad valorem taxes. The shift will create a new permanent funding source for police, fire, and emergency services within Tulsa that isn’t dependent on economic conditions.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dunkin Donuts set to open first Tulsa location in years

TULSA, Okla. — This week Tulsans can finally say they have a Dunkin Donuts, with the first Tulsa location opening Friday near 15th and Yale. The new store will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, at the entrance to Target near the Tulsa Fairgrounds. The 1,700 square-foot restaurant will employ 35 crew members. The first 1,000 customers will get a gift card redeemable for a $1.49 any size hot or iced coffee and $1.99 medium hot/iced espresso or cold brew.
Kentucky StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

10 injured in explosion at Dippin’ Dots facility in Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. — Ten people were injured Wednesday in an explosion at a Dippin’ Dots facility in western Kentucky, authorities said. Robin Newberry, a spokesperson for the Paducah Police Department, said the facility where the explosion happened is not the one where Dippin’ Dots ice cream is made, WPSD reported. It is used for the production of an ingredient Dippin’ Dots provides for a third party, the television station reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 guards taken hostage by inmates at prison in Sweden

OSLO, Norway — (AP) — Two inmates took a pair of prison guards hostage Wednesday at a Swedish penitentiary and are barricaded inside in what the country's prison department called “a very dangerous situation.”. The inmates abducted the prison officers after breaking into a guards' room soon after midday and...
Arkansas StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked enforcement of Arkansas' ban on gender confirming treatments for transgender youth while a lawsuit challenging the prohibition proceeds. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in May asking U.S. District Judge Jay Moody in Little Rock...

Comments / 10

Community Policy