Jefferson City, MO

Governor signs SB 258 to Create Army PFC Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway

Neosho Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Rep. Dirk Deaton worked with his legislative colleagues in the recently-ended session to ensure the legacy of fallen hero Chris Marion is honored and preserved. Deaton sponsored HB 544 that was later incorporated into SB 258 to create the Army PFC Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway. SB 258 was approved by the General Assembly and was signed by Governor Mike Parson on July 6, 2021, in Jefferson City.

www.neoshodailynews.com

