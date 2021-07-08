Cancel
Staying connected – Smartwatches for the elderly

 13 days ago

Wearable hardware, such as the Fitbit and Apple Watch, is no longer limited to the young and healthy. Smart wearable accessories are increasingly being used by older adults to help them enjoy healthy and happier lives and stay connected. Wearable technology also provides caregivers and family members peace of mind. Any wearables made especially for the elderly have features including fall warning and ambulance control, allowing autonomous seniors to do anything they want whilst also […]

#Smartwatches#Wearable Technology#Wearables#Apple Watch
