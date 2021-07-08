EA Play Live & ‘Apex Legends’ Season 10: Ranked Arenas Confirmed, New Legend Details Hinted
Apex Legends is always keeping things moving when it comes to new content — each season of the game typically involves some sort of change, and Apex Legends Season 10 is no exception. During the EA Play Live stream on July 8, the Apex Legends team teased a ranked version of arenas and dropped one or two very small hints about the new legend. They also discussed how much time goes into crafting new content for the hit battle royale game.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0