Crouch authors book to help readers understand God's Word

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 1:25 But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed. In this scripture, Rick Warren is simply saying the more we read God’s word, the more we believe God’s word and the more we believe it, we’ll actually do it! Now, once we do the word, the scripture says, our deeds become blessed! In other words, when we get the word of God in our spirit, we begin to act on it and then everything we do becomes blessed! Mali Music asks the question, “Is anybody in here blessed?” My answer, “I’m Blessed”!