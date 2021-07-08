United Way of Story County: Day of Caring in September will help Ames-area community

Despite the pandemic, hundreds of volunteers joined us last year in our mission to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of those in our community. While many volunteer job duties changed to ensure safety, we still saw many willing hands and hearts working for the benefit of all. When people come together bringing their passion, skills, and vision to the table, we accomplish so much more than any of us can do alone. That’s why we are United Way. United, we can make things happen.