Entering 2020, the healthcare sector has faced numerous challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed many of the weaknesses in our healthcare system, and now, the problems that existed prior are even more urgent. Physicians continue to report feeling burnt out and overworked after a grueling year of care delivery, often at personal risk, and with a backlog of deferred care for chronic conditions awaiting them post-pandemic. Due to rapidly changing workflows, many health systems have adopted multiple point solutions, leading to challenges managing a host of technologies that don’t seamlessly connect as well as frustrations with EHRs that weren't originally designed to adapt to evolving workflow needs. Added to that is the task of continuing to navigate the transition from a volume-based to a value-based business model.