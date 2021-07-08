Cancel
Madison, SD

Madison Gold, Maroon close out 2021 regular season

By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor
dailyleaderextra.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regular season for the Madison Gold and Madison Maroon 14U VFW Baseball teams came to a close on Wednesday night. Madison Gold scored at least one run in each inning and earned an 11-7 over Tri-Valley Maroon at Baughman-Belatti Park. Tri-Valley scored twice in the top of the first...

www.dailyleaderextra.com

