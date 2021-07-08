Madison Gold, Maroon close out 2021 regular season

The playoff opener is still three days away for the Washington baseball team, but they have had a busy last few days of the regular season. On a night where the team honored Wilx Witthoft, Reece Mayer, and Myles Jones for senior night at Dick Sojka Memorial Field, the Demons had a hard time against Oskaloosa (7-21) on Thursday by losing 7-1. A four-run Indian first inning proved to be all they needed to keep the orange and black at arm’s length. The offense scattered five hits with Ethan Patterson and Kole Williams each going 2-for-3. Ethan Zieglowsky tossed five frames on the hill giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits and walking two. Travis Leyden recorded the final six outs surrendering two knocks and two tallies.