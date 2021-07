Celtic have reportedly rejected a bid of £12m plus £3m add-ons for Kris Ajer from Premier League new-boys Brentford FC. The London side are the latest team to be listed as having an interest in Celtic’s 23-year-old defender. Ajer has one year remaining on his deal and it has looked highly unlikely that he will remain at the club for the next season but reports in Norway are saying that Celtic’s demands to potential suitors mean that the player might yet remain at Paradise.