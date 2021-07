Evaluate your environment. Research shows that clutter can cause stress, so if your bedroom is a mess, then this could be subconsciously causing sleep disturbances. Moreover, research also shows that we sleep better in cooler environments. I don’t know about you, but bunding up in a bunch of soft blankets is one of the best feelings in the world, but that’s difficult when the room is too hot. Other environmental changes are preferential. Consider your sensitivity to light or sound. Personally, I need to sleep with a fan on for white noise; the silence is impossible to fall asleep to!