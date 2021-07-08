Cancel
Dothan, AL

Dothan City Schools Superintendent looking to create “family atmosphere” for new school year

By Sydney McDonald
Dothan Eagle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe begins his first full year, he is set on creating a new environment at DCS to bring the community together like family. When he left his position as DCS chief operations officer to take on the role of interim superintendent in September of 2020, he was dropped in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple campus reconfigurations, but he did not feel blindsided by any of it, Coe said.

