Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Braudrick. Alva Church of God is located at 517 Ninth St. in Alva and can be found on the web at http://www.AlvaChurchOfGod.org. Sunday: Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship is at 10:30 a.m....