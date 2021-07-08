Chatham Girl Scouts Gold Award Ceremony and Senior Class Celebration
The Chatham Girl Scouts 2021 Gold Award Ceremony and Senior Class Celebration took place on June 7 at the gazebo in Reasoner Park. Local dignitaries included Chatham Borough Mayor Thaddeus Kobylarz, Chatham Borough Council Member Carolyn Dempsey, Chatham Township Mayor Tracy Ness, Chatham Township Deputy Mayor Stacey Ewald, and Chatham Jaycees Representative Bill Heap. Also in attendance were Girl Scouts Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ) CEO Betty Garger, GSNNJ COO Jessica Hoffman, and Chatham Girl Scouts Service Unit Manager Virginia Gryta.rennamedia.com
