Chatham, NJ

Chatham Girl Scouts Gold Award Ceremony and Senior Class Celebration

Renna Media
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chatham Girl Scouts 2021 Gold Award Ceremony and Senior Class Celebration took place on June 7 at the gazebo in Reasoner Park. Local dignitaries included Chatham Borough Mayor Thaddeus Kobylarz, Chatham Borough Council Member Carolyn Dempsey, Chatham Township Mayor Tracy Ness, Chatham Township Deputy Mayor Stacey Ewald, and Chatham Jaycees Representative Bill Heap. Also in attendance were Girl Scouts Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ) CEO Betty Garger, GSNNJ COO Jessica Hoffman, and Chatham Girl Scouts Service Unit Manager Virginia Gryta.

#Gold Awards#Scout Troop#Chatham Borough Council#Gsnnj#The Chatham Troops#National Gs Alumni Study#Us Army#Purple Heart Recipient#Individual Troop#The Gold Award Scouts#The Silver Award#Kate Ziegler Troop#Maya Ranji Troop#Megan Alperowitz Troop#Grace Zinn Troop#Ava Tesoriero Troop#Grace Toscano Troop#Ogden Junior Preschool#Grace Nugent Troop#Aerin Zucchi Troop
