Lakeside Landings man jailed after allegedly threatening girlfriend with a gun

A Lakeside Landings man was jailed after allegedly threatening his live-in girlfriend with a gun while their children were present. Luis Miguel Torres, 32, who lives at 5268 Bowline Court in the development in Oxford, used his loaded Canik TP9 SF Elite 9mm handgun to threaten his 26-year-old girlfriend with whom he has been living for seven years and has two children, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.