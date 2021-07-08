Cancel
A hard kombucha-fueled co-working pop-up is opening in Fulton Market

By Zach Long
Time Out Chicago
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former South Central Bank at 160 N Morgan Street has sat empty for the past year, but prior to the pandemic, the Fulton Market space became a popular spot for pop-ups—including a groovy Gucci shop and a showroom for Burrow couches. Later this month, the building will host Boochquarters, a conceptual co-working and event space conceived by locally-based, women-owned hard kombucha brand Luna Bay Booch Co. in collaboration with real estate developer Sterling Bay.

Time Out Chicago

Chicago, IL
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

