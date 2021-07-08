A hard kombucha-fueled co-working pop-up is opening in Fulton Market

HOLYOKE – On Aug. 8, JNP Designz will host a Summer Luau themed Pop-Up Shop event from 12-4 p.m. on the second floor at 453 High St. "This is our first pop up event and we're doing it right here in Holyoke," said Owner Jonathan Nunez-Provost. "I've been in Holyoke my whole life, so I wanted to do the first event here. We wanted to show that we can do something nice here in our own community. The whole design of the Luau will be Tiki inspired. We have about 15-plus vendors right now all from the area. We will have a food truck outside. Some vendors will have baked goods and other vendors will have raffles at their tables where people can win gift baskets."