A hard kombucha-fueled co-working pop-up is opening in Fulton Market
The former South Central Bank at 160 N Morgan Street has sat empty for the past year, but prior to the pandemic, the Fulton Market space became a popular spot for pop-ups—including a groovy Gucci shop and a showroom for Burrow couches. Later this month, the building will host Boochquarters, a conceptual co-working and event space conceived by locally-based, women-owned hard kombucha brand Luna Bay Booch Co. in collaboration with real estate developer Sterling Bay.www.timeout.com
