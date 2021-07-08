Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

Christmas in July craft and vendor fair kicks off Friday at Sportsplex

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s never too early to start your holiday shopping, and citizens have the chance to get started at the Christmas in July event taking place this Friday and Saturday. According to a news release from Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation, the Inaugural Christmas In July craft and vendor fair will happen at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex, with upwards of 60 vendors on site. Admission is free and the event will be open on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

whopam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
City
Elkton, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Hopkinsville, KY
Lifestyle
Hopkinsville, KY
Society
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In July#Holiday Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy