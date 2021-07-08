Christmas in July craft and vendor fair kicks off Friday at Sportsplex
It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping, and citizens have the chance to get started at the Christmas in July event taking place this Friday and Saturday. According to a news release from Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation, the Inaugural Christmas In July craft and vendor fair will happen at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex, with upwards of 60 vendors on site. Admission is free and the event will be open on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.whopam.com
