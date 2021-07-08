13 rescued in Chatham Co. after driving into flooded roads

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Savannah, a big concern was street flooding due to rain from Tropical Storm Elsa. Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitored the storm all night long. They say official reports showed wind gusts as high as 74 miles per hour and some areas saw eight inches of rain. Tropical Storm Elsa was here and gone overnight, but the impacts of this storm can still be felt in several areas around Chatham County.