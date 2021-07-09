Sen. Murdock, Rep. Newton call on governor to delay closing of William S. Key Correctional Center
OKLAHOMA CITY – Saying too many questions remain unanswered, Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, and Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, are calling on Gov. Kevin Stitt to delay closing the William S. Key Correctional Center until it can be determined exactly how much shuttering the facility will cost. The lawmakers said they still had questions after a recent Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the closure.www.alvareviewcourier.com
Comments / 0