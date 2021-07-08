Cancel
Memorial Health doctor says Delta variant a concern for areas with low vaccination rates

By Blair Caldwell
wtoc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The First Lady’s visit to the vaccine clinic in Savannah comes as the threat of the Delta variant becomes stronger in the U.S. Doctors say this is a big concern for areas with low vaccination rates. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing concerns for people...

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Savannah, GAWTGS

CDC has new guidelines for K-12 schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Friday, the CDC put out new guidelines for reopening schools that prioritize getting students back into the classroom. They maintain that students who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks and social distance, but ultimately, they are leaving mask-wearing requirements up to the individual school districts.
POTUSCBS News

5 areas with low COVID vaccine rates put U.S. at risk, experts say

Five under-vaccinated regions of the U.S. could be putting the entire nation at risk, according to researchers at Georgetown University. The fear is COVID-19 could mutate so significantly in these areas, it could defeat vaccines. An analysis by Georgetown University researchers found five significant clusters in the southern and lower...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Georgia hospital system requiring doctors get COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - A Georgia healthcare provider says it will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all of its doctors at the end of the summer. Piedmont Healthcare, which runs 11 hospitals, 34 urgent care centers, and hundreds of physical practice locations, says it will require all of its leadership, doctors, providers, and new employees to be vaccinated starting Sept. 1.
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

Concern As COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations Increase

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials reported today that they are closely monitoring a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and it appears the delta variant is a driving factor. The delta variant is now the most frequently identified variant in both Nebraska and Lancaster County. It’s spreading fast in...
Lyon County, KSEmporia gazette.com

COVID variants on the rise, health officials urge vaccinations to combat risk

COVID-19 variants are on the rise around the state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. As of Monday, 72 counties — including Lyon and all bordering counties — were reporting variants of SARS-CoV-2. Lyon County has reported 28 variants — all considered “variants of concern” — including 18 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant and 10 cases of the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant.

