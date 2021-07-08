Cancel
Paris, TX

James Harden with Lil Baby when rapper arrested in Paris

By Matt Young
Beaumont Enterprise
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Harden was with Lil Baby in Paris for Fashion Week when the rapper was taken into custody by French police Thursday. Lil Baby was detained for allegedly carrying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office told NBC News. In a video taken just before the arrest, Harden can be seen having...

Lil Baby Detained by Police During Paris Fashion Week

No, they didn't want selfies. Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and rapper Lil Baby were stopped by cops in Paris, ruining what appeared to be an exciting Fashion Week. The stars were frisked and detained by police on Avenue Montaigne, footage posted on social media shows. Lil Baby, legal name Dominique Jones, is currently being detained by French police as part of a narcotics investigation, officials told NBC News. The newspaper Le Parisien reported that Jones and Harden were stopped at about 4:50 p.m. local time after three people exited a car smelling like cannabis, an illegal substance in France. A police report seen by TMZ alleged 20 grams of cannabis was discovered. Harden was not arrested and let go. The basketball player, who has a producer credit on Lil Baby's most recent record, Voice of the Hero, with Lil Durk, started off swarmed by paparazzi in Paris on Wednesday. The celebrity duo attended Balenciaga's first couture show in 50 years, along with Kanye West (wearing a full face mask that would've been great to promote last year) and rows of celebrity guests.
