Momentum has slowed, but Alva Arena project still moving forward
Although groundbreaking did not occur as hoped in June, plans are still on track for the Alva arena project. In a meeting Tuesday noon, trustees of the Alva Arena Authority learned about some hitches in studies and paperwork that have slowed financing approval. Another big problem is the moving target on construction materials pricing. It’s difficult to get bids pinned down when companies have to guess at prices for materials in the future.www.alvareviewcourier.com
