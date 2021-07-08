Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alva, OK

Momentum has slowed, but Alva Arena project still moving forward

By Marione Martin
alvareviewcourier.com
 13 days ago

Although groundbreaking did not occur as hoped in June, plans are still on track for the Alva arena project. In a meeting Tuesday noon, trustees of the Alva Arena Authority learned about some hitches in studies and paperwork that have slowed financing approval. Another big problem is the moving target on construction materials pricing. It’s difficult to get bids pinned down when companies have to guess at prices for materials in the future.

www.alvareviewcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alva, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Alva, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alva Arena#The Alva Arena Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy