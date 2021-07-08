Cancel
Brookville, OH

Large police presence in Brookville after reports of assault on Market Street

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 13 days ago
BROOKVILLE — At least one medic has been requested to the area of Market and Columbia streets after a person was reportedly assaulted, according to initial emergency dispatch traffic.

Multiple police departments responded to help Brookville police, who requested the extra help around 4:20 p.m.

Crime scene tape is up around the old Lamplighter Inn.

Details about the severity of injuries were not immediately available.

Police said they have one person in custody, however it’s not clear if there are any other people they may be looking for.

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

