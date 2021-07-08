Heat exchange

Staying cool and hydrated may be a bit tough when we have multiple days above 100 degrees, but here are some tips to keep yourself healthy in the heat. Most people, who don’t have a fluid limit advised by their doctor, should be drinking 2-3 quarts or liters of water daily as a minimum at all times of the year. Remember that caffeinated drinks, sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages do not count in that quota, and may contribute to dehydration. When it is hot or you are exerting yourself, you likely have to take in more than that minimum to stay ahead of the water you are losing. If you are sweating a lot then you may also need more than just water. If you are not eating food with sodium and other electrolytes along with drinking water, then you may need to have some sort of electrolytes added to your water. If you are on a low-salt diet, have high blood pressure or diabetes, or other chronic conditions, you may want to discuss additives with your doctor. If you are taking diuretics (water pills) and exerting yourself in the heat, you are at higher risk of dehydration.