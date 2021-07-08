Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Thursday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 13 days ago

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Owen Miller to Columbus (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Brooks...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Zac Lowther
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Yankees#Atlanta Hawks#Chicago White Sox#Il#Oakland Athletics#National League#Cincinnati Reds#Lhp Darien Nu Ez#Miami Marlins#New York Mets#Syracuse#D Travis Dermott#National Women#Soccer League#D Morgan Goff#College Alabama A M#Memphis#Yale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
Florida Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring, AP get AAA wins, LP falls

SEBRING — Local Dixie Youth Baseball AAA teams were out in full-force for the second day of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament on Sunday. Sebring defeated Spring Hill’s American Division team 12-3 in the Division I AAA bracket while Avon Park trounced Blountstown 21-1 and Lake Placid couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to San Antonio over in the Division II AAA side.
MLBPosted by
CNN

Identifying the 5 Best Trade Landing Spots for Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo

As Major League Baseball's July 30 trade deadline approaches, no single player's trade value is rising as fast as Joey Gallo's. The two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner got off to a tepid start, but he's more recently been on fire ever since MLB's crackdown on foreign substances coincided with a widespread decrease in spin rate. He homered 13 times in 18 games leading up to the All-Star break.
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Gallo Could Be In for a Historic Home Run Derby

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. There’s an argument to be made that Joey Gallo is the perfect player for the current moment in MLB. When he finished his first full season...
MLBespn960sanangelo.com

Rangers Manager Basically Confirmed Joey Gallo is Getting Traded

The Texas Rangers are a bad baseball team. Nearly 100 games into the season the Rangers are well on their way to 100 losses. This poor season comes a year after the team had the second-worst record in baseball in the COVID-19 plagued season of 2020. The first week after...
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Monday 7/19/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Assiniboia Downs Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

6th-$11,746, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.200, 50.400, 1:15.800, 1:29.200, 00.000, 1:43.200. Scratched: Shades of Victory. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Mr. Benz124654-½4-1½3-23-2½1-nkJ. Carreno0.85. Gooch Express124333-13-2½1-hd1-hd2-¾A. Whitehall2.90. Cabin John124421-21-2½2-½2-13-hdL. Nelson7.95. Courageous124112-hd2-hd4-½4-½4-4N. Stephenson6.95. Hoochiecoochie Sam12256665-1½5-½5-3¼S. Chickeness10.45. Bombillaelgato124245-½5-hd666R. Mangalee7.60. 7 (6)Mr. Benz3.703.002.60. 3 (3)Gooch Express3.502.90. 5 (4)Cabin John4.10.
BaseballESPN

This Date in Baseball

1906  Malcolm Eason of Brooklyn pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Cardinals in St. Louis. 1925  Brooklyns Dazzy Vance struck out 17 batters as the Dodgers tripped the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in 10 innings. 1933  Babe Herman hit three home runs, including a grand slam, to pace...
MLBthevistapress.com

North County Athletes in MLB Baseball

David Willauer — Houston Astros 4 Cleveland Indians 3 LaJolla alum Bradley Zimmer singled for the Tribe. St. Louis Cardinals 8 Chicago Cubs 3 USD alum Kris Bryant had an RBI for the Cubs. SL Wilmington, DE Native Paul Goldschmidt had a solo home run and LaJolla alum Tommy Edman scored a run and walked once.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Designated For Assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers designated Jake Reed for assignment in order to add Billy McKinney to their 40-man roster after he was acquired in a trade with the New York Mets. Reed signed a Minor League contract with the Dodgers last month and was called up on July 6. The right-hander made his MLB debut that night and served as an opener in the following game against the Miami Marlins.
MLBPawtucket Times

Pivetta, Red Sox to face Stripling, Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (56-38, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-42, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -128, Red...
MLBGamingToday

These MLB Bullpens Will Help You Beat The Odds

You can’t win a game if the bullpen blows the game. In MLB today, the bullpen is more important than it’s ever been. In 2021, the average team is asking their bullpen to get 13 outs per game. That’s nearly half of the 27 outs you need in a nine-inning contest. It’s four outs more than the average MLB bullpen workload ten years ago, and seven outs more than in 1995.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ober expected to start for the Twins against White Sox

Minnesota Twins (40-54, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-37, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.46 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-3, 4.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -171, Twins +148; over/under...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

4th-$25,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:74.920. Getting Some of That126464-½3-12-1¼R. Leblanc9.90. Lolas Lil Ed1282375-hd3-½E. Gonzalez8.00. Our Hot Topic128142-12-34-½R. Cabrera6.00. Heza Streakin Cash128675-½6-15-hdU. Luna1.60. Patriot Mountain126756-hd76-2½P. Ramirez4.50. Waylons Lil Shooter128323-hd4-17J. Garcia, Jr.24.20. 5 (5)Midnight Biscuit7.604.203.20. 4 (4)Getting Some of That9.406.00.
MLBlineups.com

MLB All-Star Break Pitching Waiver Wire: Is Logan Gilbert A Must Add?

We all remember the general hype around Logan Gilbert when we first heard he was being called up. Well, his major league debut didn’t get off to the best start and the fantasy community settled down a tad. I’m here to tell you that we should probably be getting excited again. He’s made 10 starts now and is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA, 0.966 WHIP, 53 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 48.2 innings pitched. He’s only gotten better so far, as well. In his first three starts, he allowed four earned runs, three earned runs, and two earned runs across four innings, 2.2 innings, and four innings respectively. Not great. Since then? He’s 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 42-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 38 innings pitched. He should pitch this weekend against the Angels, followed up with a mixture of matchups that will likely include Oakland, Texas a couple of times, and either the Yankees or the Rays. At this point, he’s been good enough to roster regardless of his matchups.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres and Rangers talking Joey Gallo trade

Multiple reports indicate the San Diego Padres are in talks to acquire Texas Rangers’ outfielder Joey Gallo. A.J. Preller came to the San Diego Padres from the Texas Rangers organization. Joey Gallo is someone that Preller is quite familiar with. The Padres G.M. knows the value of the outfielder/infielder. Gallo...
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: The best/worst DraftKings picks for Monday, July 19th

It’s my first MLB DFS article since the All-Star break and all I can say is that the selection of pitching options on Monday doesn’t exactly exude confidence. At the very least, while the pitchers on the main slate aren’t the best, we don’t have to deal with a game in Coors. Kevin Gausman is the most expensive pitcher on DraftKings at $10,000, but he faces a Detroit Tigers team that has been swinging hot bats recently. For the time being, the matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves could have weather concerns, so make sure to keep an eye on updates throughout the day. Due to the lack of top-tier pitching options on Monday, I’ll just have to swallow my pride and do something that I’m afraid to do, which is use Kyle Gibson in MLB DFS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy