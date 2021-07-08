Cancel
Former Paramount and Fox CEO Barry Diller Declares ‘The Movie Business Is Over’

By Brian Welk
Barry Diller, the longtime Hollywood veteran and former CEO of both Paramount and Fox, said the movie business as he once knew it “is over.”. In a new interview with NPR at the Sun Valley conference in Idaho, Diller said the rise of streamers and corporate conglomerates have drastically altered the industry, and the urge to create movies that will have lasting, sustaining cultural value is “finished.”

