Arcadegeddon Announced for PS5 at PlayStation State of Play
PlayStation held a new State of Play presentation on Thursday, cluing fans into a number of upcoming titles set to hit their platform in the near future. In addition to extended looks at some highly-anticipated titles, the presentation provided the first glimpse at some other games — including a brand-new multiplayer shooter. On Thursday, PlayStation debuted the first trailer for Arcadegeddon, an upcoming title courtesy of IllFonic. In addition to the trailer, PlayStation confirmed that the title is available in Early Access today for players on Playstation 5 and through the Epic Games Store on PC.comicbook.com
