Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Arcadegeddon Announced for PS5 at PlayStation State of Play

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation held a new State of Play presentation on Thursday, cluing fans into a number of upcoming titles set to hit their platform in the near future. In addition to extended looks at some highly-anticipated titles, the presentation provided the first glimpse at some other games — including a brand-new multiplayer shooter. On Thursday, PlayStation debuted the first trailer for Arcadegeddon, an upcoming title courtesy of IllFonic. In addition to the trailer, PlayStation confirmed that the title is available in Early Access today for players on Playstation 5 and through the Epic Games Store on PC.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Store#Arcade Games#Epic Games#Illfonic#Early Access#Fun Fun Co#Pvp#Hunting Grounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Restock Update Is Great News for PlayStation Fans

The PS5 was released more than six months ago, yet it's still very challenging to buy. Each week, a couple of new PS5 restocks release, usually with very limited stock, and the supply is depleted within minutes, sometimes less. It doesn't matter if it's Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Costco, or any other major retailer; since pre-orders went live last September, buying the PS5 has been a nightmare for many PlayStation fans.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Players Surprised With New Stealth Release Out of Nowhere

PS5 players have been surprised with a brand new stealth release out of nowhere. Yesterday, the PlayStation Store updated with a PS5 game that PlayStation fans had no idea was coming. In other words, it was a stealth release. More specifically, the PlayStation Store updated with Cthulhu Saves Christmas, a $10 game from Zeboyd Digital Entertainment.
RetailComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Reportedly Losing Exclusive to Xbox Next Month

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players are about to lose another exclusive game to Xbox in the coming month. Specifically, the game that looks like it is going to be coming to Xbox platforms is that of Oddworld: Soulstorm, which just launched a couple of months back. Even though the game's developer has yet to verify that the title will be heading to Xbox, a new leak seems to all but guarantee that it will be making the jump in the near future.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Patent Could Be Bad News for PS5 Players

A new patent from Sony and PlayStation, which could be for the PS5, has surfaced online and it has some PlayStation fans worried. Sony is constantly filing for patents, including gaming patents. Some of these patents evolve into actual technology and products, but many of them never graduate beyond concept. As a result, Sony patents should always be taken with a grain of salt and not given much attention. However, every once in a while a particularly interesting one surfaces and makes the rounds. Today, we have an example of the latter.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

PlayStation pulls advert with upside-down PS5

Sony has removed a PlayStation 5 advert which showed the console placed upside down. Fans spotted the incorrectly-positioned PS5 in the video yesterday, posted to Twitter. Overnight, the advert was quietly deleted from the internet. The heartwarming ad began with a dad telling his son a bedtime story. Thinking of...
Video Gamesvg247.com

PlayStation State of Play Verdict, and Switch OLED disappointment – VG247’s Definitely Not a Podcast Video Chat #3

Hello friends! We are back once again to have a little chat about the week that was in video games, which this week was dominated by two things. Can you guess what they were? We still don’t have this setup as a “proper” podcast, but imagine this as a beta podcast or what we’re doing because we’re too lazy to set up a proper feed. Look out for a full podcast launch in the near future, which will have an actual name, come with an audio-only option, and be on the usual podcast services you no doubt use.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Play God Of War On PC Starting Today If You Have PlayStation Now

When Santa Monica Studios' God of War came out on the PlayStation 4 back in 2018, it was instantly a massive hit. The community adored the storyline, seeing Kratos in his role as a father, and learning more about this world from a different perspective. For those hoping to take to God of War on PC, you technically can now — starting today — as long as you have PlayStation Now.
Video Gamespsu.com

State Of Play: All PS5 And PS4 Games Showcased In July 8 Broadcast, Watch It Again Here

Sony Interactive Entertainment hosted its July 2021 State of Play broadcast last night, which played host to a number of key upcoming PS5 and PS4 games. While a certain pissed-off Spartan warrior didn’t show his face (although we know God of War wouldn’t be there), State of Play did have plenty of interesting content, and we’ve got a recap of it here for you! Dive right in.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

PlayStation State of Play July 2021 recap: Deathloop, Death Stranding Directors Cut and more

Sony just released a new State of Play livestream focusing on some upcoming indie and third-party games, along with some bigger hitters like Arkane’s upcoming Deathloop as well as the anticipated Death Stranding Director's Cut. If you missed the show, or just want to watch everything again, here’s a quick recap of everything shown during the PlayStation State of Play July 2021 stream.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Company of Heroes 3 announced, coming to PC in 2022

Company of Heroes 3 is real, and it's coming to PC in 2022. Relic Entertainment and Sega announced the long-awaited sequel today, some eight years after the release of Company of Heroes 2. Set in the Mediterranean during World War II, Company of Heroes 3 is promising landscapes "of immense variety, from windswept Italian mountain passes to harsh North African deserts and coastal vistas." These locales shape the "dynamic campaign map" on which you'll lead the Ally forces against Axis forces in the fight for control of Italy.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Gran Turismo 7 PS5 beta test teased by PlayStation website

If you want to sign up to get access to an as-yet-unannounced Gran Turismo 7 PS5 beta test, we suggest you head on over to the PlayStation site sharpish. If you head on over to the site, which has seemingly been pushed live ahead of its intended release time, you can sign up for a beta key and even receive one of your very own (though it seems these keys are likely placeholder dummy codes, for now).
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey on consoles has been delayed

Frontier has revealed in a forum post that Elite Dangerous: Odyssey for consoles has been delayed, with the focus instead on the “core PC experience for Elite Dangerous.”. The forum post from Frontier founder David Braben revealed that rather than diverting focus towards a console release, Frontier will “focus our efforts on the core Elite Dangerous: Odyssey experience for the platforms that we have released on before opening up to more.”
Video GamesComicBook

New Demon Slayer Game Trailer Revealed at PlayStation State of Play

Demon Slayer has had an insane 2021 so far, not just thanks to the release of its first feature-length film in the Mugen Train hitting North American theaters and home video, but also with the upcoming arrival of the anime's second season, and Playstation's State of Play has added fuel to the fire with another game trailer for The Hinokami Chronicles. From the latest video, we can see that the game will re-tell the earlier parts of the anime franchise wherein Tanjiro and his new friends crossed their swords against the monstrous drum demon known as Kyogai.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

State of Play – when is it? Where to watch tonight’s PS5 broadcast event

Later today, Sony will be hosting a State of Play broadcast. The live show will give us a closer look at a number of upcoming PS5 and PS4 games. PlayStation fans won’t want to miss tonight’s video game reveals and deep dives. However, Sony have said that major upcoming exclusives including God of War Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West will not make an appearance during the livestream.

Comments / 0

Community Policy