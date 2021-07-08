Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Modern Money Etiquette: Do You Have To Tell Your Partner About All Your Purchases?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bse3N_0arO20yO00

Before you get married or enter an otherwise serious relationship, your financial moves are solely your own business — but things change. Once you’re in a committed partnership, your spending habits also affect someone else.

Modern Money Etiquette: Answering Thorny Questions About Tipping, Gifts and More
See: Money Questions To Ask Your Partner

Therefore, you’ll probably need to start telling your significant other about some, if not all, of your purchases.

“Partners need to agree on the answer to your question of whether or not they each need to tell the other about purchases,” said Sharon Gilchrest O’Neill, Ed.S., a licensed marriage and family therapist. “And this is preferably not a subject that should wait to come up eventually when someone has lied or spent money in excess of what the other would agree to.”

Helpful: Who Pays for Food When Houseguests Visit?

O’Neill, who is also the author of several books, including “A Short Guide to a Happy Marriage,” said the question of whether it’s necessary to tell your partner about all your purchases is at the core of your joint values.

“We know from research that to have differing values about money can disrupt a couple in
serious ways,” she said. “Money is always in the top reasons for relationships breaking up [or] divorcing.”

Stop: Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now
More Etiquette Help: ‘How Much Do You Make?’: How To Politely Shut Down Nosy Money Questions

She said many couples find it helpful to set guidelines for spending.

“For example, decide on an amount of money that can be spent without the other’s agreement,” she said. “I have had couples say as little as $50 or as great as $250.”

It’s not uncommon for one spouse to be in charge of finances, but O’Neill said the other person shouldn’t be completely uninvolved.

“I suggest that even if just one partner handles the majority of the finances, the other minimally needs to read through the bills, the check book, the online banking information, etc. periodically,” she said. “Therefore, both will know about their money status and would see purchases.”

Helpful: How To Make Plans With Someone When You Don’t Know Their Financial Situation

If you don’t want your partner to know about your purchases, O’Neill said she would ask what your reasoning is — i.e., if you need to hide something, if your partner will be upset about the purchase and why.

“It is easier to deal with that now, rather than later,” she said. “These kind of behaviors always
eventually show up and harm the relationship.”

Adam Kol, known as the Couples Financial Coach, said a couple can have a healthy relationship whether or not they choose to share all their purchases with one another.

“If there’s an agreement to tell each other about your purchases, then of course you should always tell,” said Kol, who is also a certified mediator, financial advisor and tax lawyer. “If you’re unsure of the expectations, then check in with your significant other.”

Important: Do You Tip on Takeout Orders or Not?
Do You Know? How Much Should You Tip Your Delivery Driver?

If the two of you haven’t agreed to share all of your purchases with one another, he said there’s no reason to disclose each transaction.

“Many of my clients opt for a shared account for shared expenses,” he said. “They also
have separate accounts from which they can spend as they please.”

However, he said this approach works best for purchases made for yourself. Of course, there are always exceptions.

“Granted, let’s say you come home with a shiny new watch or a gaudy new statue,” Kol said. “In that case, expect questions. After all, our partners are only human.”

Be Prepared: What’s Really the Best Way To Handle Splitting the Check?

If you share responsibility for kids, pets or a home, he said it’s best to talk about your purchases. “This encourages healthy dialogue around how to handle your shared responsibilities,” he said. “It also can minimize misunderstanding and resentment.”

For example, he said one partner may feel like they always give more to the kids or that the other person never contributes to the household expenses.

“Discussing your purchases helps you tackle these topics before they become a problem,” he said.

Ultimately, Kol said the decisions to share every purchase or not and have separate bank accounts or not are unique and personal decisions each couple must decide on.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: July 7, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Modern Money Etiquette: Do You Have To Tell Your Partner About All Your Purchases?

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Online Banking#Pays For Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Posted by
Karen Banes

What You Need to Teach Your Kids About Money Management

As Robert Kiyosaki stresses in his book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, there’s a significant difference in the way the wealthy and the not-so-wealthy teach their kids about money. From a young age, the way you handle money, and the messages you send to your children, are shaping their relationship with money, so instilling good money management habits in them is a gift that really does keep on giving, their whole life. Here are a few of the things we should all be teaching our kids, or any young people we have influence over.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

5 Things You Should Know About Your Partner

Relationships are anything but easy. Getting to know your partner can take months and even years before you truly understand who they are. Making quick checks on your partner is crucial if you want to ensure that it will last long-term. Avoid wasting your time by asking the proper questions...
Family Relationshipsromper.com

What To Do if You’re Stuck Between Your Partner & Your Family

I am so lucky that I love my mother-in-law and my mother-in-law loves me. It may help that my husband’s family lives in Colorado while we’re here in Georgia, and they’re not across the street or anything, but I hear so many horror stories from others about their in-laws. It’s bad enough to have a rough relationship between spouses and families, but navigating your own family and your partner, and having to choose between the two is a nightmare. How in the world do you navigate that and keep everyone happy while also keeping your sanity and mental health in tact?
Kidsksl.com

Do your children have a healthy relationship with money?

This story is sponsored by Joe Griffin, CEO TrueNorth Wealth. "From shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations" is an old proverb attributed to Andrew Carnegie. It refers to the typical cycle of wealth in a family: it is created by the first generation, enjoyed by the second generation, and lost by the third generation.
EconomyBowling Green Daily News

Get over your weirdness about making money

People often assume that because I talk about noble purpose, I don’t care about money. Nothing could be further from the truth. I care very deeply about money, because I understand the impact it has on our lives. I’ve been broke – bankruptcy-level broke – so I know how scary and downright awful it can be. I’ve also experienced affluence, which is certainly easier than being broke but rarely provides the sense of meaning and purpose we crave in our lives.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

What To Do If You And Your Partner Don’t Share A Sense Of Humor

Everyone has a list of relationship deal breakers: traits someone either has to have — or not have — in order for them to be suitable for something long-term. A shared sense of humor tops the list of must-haves for a lot of people. A partner who can make you laugh and laughs at your jokes is the ideal, because let’s be honest, there are truly few things worse than telling a joke and having it land completely flat while on a date. After all, laughter has a significant effect on overall well-being. So, for many, if you don’t seem to have the same sense of humor as someone, it’s a wrap.
Income Taxmorganhilllife.com

Your Estate … with James Ward: Do you have someone you can trust who knows all your investments?

“Think about what you can do to make it easier for trusted people to help avoid problems if you’re in decline . . . “. A large study by a major financial institution a few years ago found that fears about dementia outweighed the fear of all other possible illnesses combined — and with good reason. Yes, more than from cancer, heart disease, and other illnesses combined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy