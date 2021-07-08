Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Hear Two Wildly Different Spins on Metallica’s “Holier Than Thou,” from Biffy Clyro and OFF!, from ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ Album Project

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article53 different acts contribute their services to The Metallica Blacklist, a comprehensive covers album project launched by the metal gods to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough 1991 self-titled Black Album. It’s been previewed in recent weeks with a seriously wide-ranging scope of talent, and the latest arrived on...

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
J Balvin
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Juanes
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Igor Levit
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Moses Sumney
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Vishal Dadlani
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spins#Biffyclyro#Musicvenuetrust#Awmhfoundation#Scottish#Miley Cyrus Elton John#Yb#Divine Shor Police#Chase Status#Neptunes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Rock Music
Country
Portugal
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Compares Metallica Song to Death Metal

Speaking to Apple Music on Thursday (July 8), Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge. Metallica's classic Master of Puppets track "The Thing That Should Not Be" with the subgenre of death metal. The Ghost bandleader, also known as the mysterious frontman Papa Emeritus and/or Cardinal Copia, did so by suggesting that the...
MusicantiMUSIC

Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary

Apple Music have asked Ghost, Juanes, and Rodrigo y Gabriela to create special playlists to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's blockbuster "Black Album". Rodrigo Sanchez had this to say, "Our musical lives can be basically defined as BM and AM: Before Metallica and After Metallica. We grew up listening to and loving classic rock in Mexico City, but everything changed for us when we first heard Master of Puppets. That album was, and remains, a huge influence for us. It set us on our musical path."
MusicNME

Diet Cig share cover of Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’

New York indie-rock duo Diet Cig are the latest act to share a Metallica cover as part of the massive ‘Metallica Blacklist’ covers collection. Selecting a song from Metallica’s self-titled ‘black album’ from 1991 to cover, Diet Cig optioned ‘The Unforgiven’. The song was the album’s second single, and became the first part of a trilogy in Metallica’s discography – ‘The Unforgiven II’ followed in 1998, then ‘The Unforgiven III’ in 2008, on the albums ‘Reload’ and ‘Death Magnetic’ respectively.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Metallica release as-yet-unheard rough mix of The Unforgiven from May 1991

Metallica have shared a rough mix of The Unforgiven, the latest preview of their highly anticipated Black Album reissue, due September 10. The Black Album (formally named Metallica) was recorded with producer Bob Rock between October 1990 and June 1991 and had a famously fraught inception, with multiple mixes and endless takes.
Worldsacramentosun.com

Vishal Dadlani recreates Metallica's song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Indian singers Vishal Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police have come up with an Indian version of Metallica's iconic song 'The Unforgiven'. For the unversed, the Grammy-winning band, comprising James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, was formed in 1981. The band members...
Rock MusicGreenwichTime

Album Guide: Metallica

Rolling Stone’s Essential Albums guides survey an iconic artist’s discography, breaking down their finest LPs into three tiers: Must-Haves, Further Listening, and Going Deeper. We also recommend key songs from other releases. When James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich formed Metallica in 1981, they were a couple of pimply faced, adrenaline-starved...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Metallica’s Black Album Anniversary Beatings Will Continue Until Morale Improves

Metallica were sad that they sometimes have to share the Metal Internet’s spotlight with Tool and Slipknot. How to ensure that all is Metallica and Metallica is all?. “I know!” said someone with a coveted spot on Metallica’s group text thread. “For the thirtieth anniversary of The Black Album, we’ll release 1-15 pieces of material every day for two months until at least one blogger kills himself.”
Rock MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Metallica’s 3 Latest Albums Get Corresponding Album Art Jigsaw Puzzles

Metallica jigsaw puzzles? British toymaker Zee Productions has you covered. That's because the puzzle outfit's Rock Saws line of tabletop entertainments — each emblazoned with the artwork from a classic rock or metal album — seemingly won't stop until every Metallica album is a puzzle. To that end, jigsaw puzzles for Metallica's St. Anger (2003), Death Magnetic (2008) and Hardwired… to Self-Destruct (2016) are on the way.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Metallica Debut 1990 Rehearsal Recording of ‘Holier Than Thou’

Ahead of the 30th anniversary reissue of 'The Black Album' and a separate, star-studded covers tribute album featuring dozens of artists, Metallica have unfurled another rare track, this time a 1990 pre-production rehearsal recording of "Holier Than Thou." The instrumental version of the song, heard at the bottom of the...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Listen To An Alternate Early Mix Of Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’

Metallica has shared “The Unforgiven (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)”, taken from the “Rough & Alternate Mixes” 2CD included in the remastered deluxe box set of the band’s self-titled fifth album — also known as “The Black Album” — due on September 10 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. You can hear “The Unforgiven” below.
San Francisco, CAMetalSucks

Metallica Announce Two 40th Anniversary Shows

Metallica has announced details of its massive 40th birthday celebration: The band will mark this milestone by inviting the worldwide Metallica Family to join them in their hometown of San Francisco for two unique live shows featuring two different setlists December 17 and 19 at Chase Center. Tickets for these shows will be available only to registered members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club (more details below).
Musicloudersound.com

Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo perform My Friend Of Misery live with jazz superstar Kamasi Washington

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington is one of the 53 artists who’ve covered songs from Metallica’s massively successful self-titled fifth album for the upcoming The Metallica Blacklist tribute album, and the LA-born musician received the band’s official stamp of approval at the weekend, when guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo joined Washington’s band onstage at the Hollywood Bowl on July 18 to play on his interpretation of My Friend Of Misery.
MusicNME

Metallica share three new versions of ‘Wherever I May Roam’

Metallica have shared three new versions of their song ‘Wherever I May Roam’ – you can hear them all below. The tracks are the latest to be released from the forthcoming 30th anniversary reissue of Metallica’s self-titled fifth studio album, which is commonly known as ‘The Black Album’. The first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy