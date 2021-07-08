Hear Two Wildly Different Spins on Metallica’s “Holier Than Thou,” from Biffy Clyro and OFF!, from ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ Album Project

Apple Music have asked Ghost, Juanes, and Rodrigo y Gabriela to create special playlists to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's blockbuster "Black Album". Rodrigo Sanchez had this to say, "Our musical lives can be basically defined as BM and AM: Before Metallica and After Metallica. We grew up listening to and loving classic rock in Mexico City, but everything changed for us when we first heard Master of Puppets. That album was, and remains, a huge influence for us. It set us on our musical path."