Premier League

PSG make Paul Pogba transfer decision with Man Utd star 'seduced' and price tag set

By Freddie Keighley
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago
Paris Saint-Germain have reached a verdict on pursuing Paul Pogba after Manchester United set a £51million asking price tag for the midfielder, according to reports in France.

Pogba, 28, has one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are willing to part ways with their player for the correct fee.

The former Juventus star was keen to postpone a decision over his future until after Euro 2020, and France's elimination at the last-16 stage means that time has come.

United are currently locked in contract extension talks with Pogba, but club chiefs fear he could depart next summer for free.

Pogba's second spell at United may come to an end after five years ( Image: PA)

As such, they have agreed on a £51million asking price for the World Cup winner, according to L'Equipe , having paid £89million to sign him in 2016.

While the price tag represents a bargain for a player of Pogba's quality, it is a significant sum for a player who has less than 12 months remaining on their deal and could be signed for no fee next year.

Nonetheless, the report claims PSG have not been put off and will prepare a £51million bid to sign their target, who is 'seduced' by the prospect of a Ligue 1 switch this summer.

Pogba is believed to be next on the list for Parc des Princes bosses after they secured the services of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, right-back Achraf Hakimi and centre-back Sergio Ramos.

PSG's traditional rivals for Pogba's signature, namely Real Madrid and Juventus, appear unwilling to stump up a sizeable bid this summer.

They will be hoping the player's move to his hometown club does not materialise, allowing them to open talks over a pre-contract in January 2022.

Should Paul Pogba join Paris Saint-Germain or sign a new contract with Manchester United? Comment below.

Speaking ahead of the start of Euro 2020 last month, Pogba claimed he was yet to receive a tangible offer from United, suggesting contract talks were still in their infancy.

"I have one year of my contract left, everyone knows that," he said. "There haven't been any concrete offers yet.

"We finished the season, as I said there was the Europa League final, and after that we finished the holidays."

Pogba also reiterated his desire to focus solely on the Euros rather than his own future, with France going on to top Group F but crash out in the last 16 on penalties to Switzerland.

The United academy graduate has since jetted off to the US for a holiday before he will return to the club's Carrington base for pre-season training.

While in Florida earlier this week, Pogba partied with former Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala and ex-France colleague Blaise Matuidi, as well as Brazil hero Ronaldinho.

