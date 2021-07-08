Nancy Wilson Debuts Powerful Music Video for “Walk Away,” from ‘You and Me’ Solo LP

KDHX is excited to debut the world premier of Miss Molly Simms’, latest video release "Goodbye to You"!. Honest, raw, and a fitting end to her recent album “Reckless” (Blue Lotus), Miss Molly Simms’ song Goodbye to You takes a softer approach, not often heard by the unmistakable voice. Within the first 30 seconds of her newest music video, Simms is seen with four different guitars amidst the backdrop of her eclectic living room. Colors shift and change on each chorus, and of course throughout the driving and dynamic bridge, as Molly plays her way through love and loss in this americana landscape. Featuring a cast of musicians subject to change with each album release, Goodbye to You features Mark Ortmann (formerly of the Bottle Rockets) on drums. The “core” of Simms’ band, however, is Molly and her husband Zac Minor (saxophone), who is also featured in the video premiere.