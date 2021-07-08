Summer is in full swing here in northern Michigan and there’s plenty going on to keep you and the entire family busy.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has the details in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Indian River Summerfest

The Indian River Summerfest is a Family Celebration that takes place the third week of July. With a Festival Stage, Carnival, Craft Show, Classic Car and Truck Show, and more, there is something for everyone in the family! Summerfest runs from July 15 through July 18 this year, with the fun centered around Marina Park in Indian River.

AuSable River Festival

You can also plan to head to Grayling for the annual AuSable River Festival this month, which is a week-long celebration leading up to the AuSable River Canoe Marathon. The festival kicks off on July 16, with a

week full of events leading up to the 73rd Annual AuSable River Canoe Marathon. Stop by the Arts & Crafts Show, Kids Day, Live Music, a Classic Car Show and more.

West Michigan Photo Contest

: https://www.wmta.org/west-michigan-photo-contest/

This year’s West Michigan Photo Contest has just kicked off, and you’re invited to enter your best West Michigan photos for a chance to win some great prizes! You can enter photos that you’ve taken from anywhere in West Michigan, from the southern border up to Mackinac Island and into the U.P. You can find all the prizes and rules on our website, and just make sure to send your photos in by July 28!