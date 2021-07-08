Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Indian River Summerfest

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 13 days ago

Summer is in full swing here in northern Michigan and there’s plenty going on to keep you and the entire family busy.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has the details in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtrPh_0arO1Ifa00

Indian River Summerfest

The Indian River Summerfest is a Family Celebration that takes place the third week of July. With a Festival Stage, Carnival, Craft Show, Classic Car and Truck Show, and more, there is something for everyone in the family! Summerfest runs from July 15 through July 18 this year, with the fun centered around Marina Park in Indian River.

AuSable River Festival

You can also plan to head to Grayling for the annual AuSable River Festival this month, which is a week-long celebration leading up to the AuSable River Canoe Marathon. The festival kicks off on July 16, with a

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCvLS_0arO1Ifa00

week full of events leading up to the 73rd Annual AuSable River Canoe Marathon. Stop by the Arts & Crafts Show, Kids Day, Live Music, a Classic Car Show and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7kVi_0arO1Ifa00

West Michigan Photo Contest

: https://www.wmta.org/west-michigan-photo-contest/

This year’s West Michigan Photo Contest has just kicked off, and you’re invited to enter your best West Michigan photos for a chance to win some great prizes! You can enter photos that you’ve taken from anywhere in West Michigan, from the southern border up to Mackinac Island and into the U.P. You can find all the prizes and rules on our website, and just make sure to send your photos in by July 28!

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian River, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Grayling, MI
Grayling, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#West Michigan#Arts Crafts#Indian#Carnival#The Arts Crafts Show#Live Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
Posted by
9&10 News

Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Sitka, Jack, Jill & Sugar

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!. This week we have Sitka, Jack, Jill and Sugar—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home. First up meet Sitka. She’s a two-year-old Siberian husky. Sitka is full of energy. She loves to...
AnimalsPosted by
9&10 News

Check It Out: Two Peregrine Falcons Banded At International Bridge

Two Peregrine Falcon chicks, a male and a female, were banded by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources team on June 10. The color-coded bands allow scientists to track the movements, reproductive behavior and population growth of the falcons. ”The mother bird refused to leave the nest this year,” said...
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Pigs Eatin’ Ribs in Charlevoix

“In barbecue competition everyone’s got a fun, cool name and we went with Pigs Eatin Ribs,” said the Charlevoix restaurant’s owner. Adam Kline opened Pigs Eatin’ Ribs in 2012. “This is one of our original dishes that we have made ever since we opened,” he said. Back then Adam says...
Frankfort, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Wellness Arts Expanding At The Oliver Art Center

Wellness goes beyond exercise and training – it’s about keeping your mind, body and spirit healthy!. The Wellness Arts program is expanding at the Oliver Art Center in Frankfort! With new classes and new and returning fitness instructors, your experience is sure to be stimulating. The classes provide everything you...
Cadillac, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Coffee Shops May See Increase to Coffee Prices

Coffee prices have steadily been on the rise for three reasons – supply chain disruption, poor growing conditions and an increase in demand. It is the perfect brew for rising coffee prices. As coffee shops begin to reopen, post-pandemic, there is an increase in coffee demand. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting a 19 percent decrease in coffee production in Brazil- the largest coffee producer- due to drought conditions. This all compounded with a higher price for shipping and a lack of shipping containers.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Whitmer vetoes bill to cut off extra unemployment benefit. LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill that would have stopped a $300 weekly federal supplement that is being added to unemployed workers’ benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. The extra payment is due to end Sept. 4 under federal law. The GOP-controlled Legislature wanted to terminate it July 31, saying the money discourages people from rejoining the workforce. Whitmer’s says the bill would have violated federal law by ending the payment without 30 days’ notice. She also notes the legislation also would not have taken effect until 2022, by which time it would have been moot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy