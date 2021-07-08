Family Donates Lake Search Equipment To Sheriff’s Department

A Berrien County family has made a donation of potentially lifesaving equipment to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department. Speaking to the Berrien County Board of Commissioners Thursday, Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said the family of Dakota Yergeau of St. Joseph has donated a device called Aqua Eye, which uses ultrasound technology to find those who have been pulled under in bodies of water like Lake Michigan. Dakota Yergeau drowned in Lake Michigan this year. Boyce told commissioners about the Aqua Eye.