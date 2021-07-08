Cancel
Oswego, NY

Wendy McManus Named Athletics Director At SUNY Oswego

Oswego County Today
 14 days ago
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego has hired Wendy McManus as its new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. She will begin her post leading the Lakers on August 1, 2021. McManus comes to SUNY Oswego with more than 17 years of administrative and coaching experience. “She possesses a proven track record in maximizing the student-athlete experience and developing, leading and motivating successful and highly competitive athletic programs,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley.

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego, NY
