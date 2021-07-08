Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Moss Book II Coming To PlayStation VR Later This Year

By Jason Fanelli
Gamespot
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heroic mouse Quill is returning for more virtual reality adventures as Polyarc has announced Moss Book II for PlayStation VR during the July 8 State of Play. A brief trailer showed Quill traversing multiple new locales--one featuring icy terrain and another sporting a steampunk-style look--while fighting enemies both new and old with some brand-new weaponry, including a giant hammer. The game also confirms the player will once again control a ghost-like figure, guiding Quill through each level and using a small floating orb to help solve puzzles.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vr#Gamespot#Vr#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Fans Are Confused By The Latest Record-Setting Video Game

In a very short amount of time, video game collectors have broken a number of insane sales records. Just last week, a rare early run copy of "The Legend of Zelda" for the NES amassed enough pre-auction bids to be more expensive than most cars, but it didn't stop there. Once the auction officially began, the cartridge quickly surpassed anyone's expectations, setting a world record when it eventually sold for $660,000 on July 9. Now, just a couple of days after that record-breaking sale, Heritage Auctions has surpassed another video game milestone by auctioning off the first million-dollar cartridge.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Moss: Book II, Sequel to the PSVR Title, Announced During State of Play

Sony held another State of Play event today, which mostly focused on its upcoming Arkane title, Deathloop. However, it did feature a few other trailers for third-party titles, including Sifu, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and one surprise: The announcement of the sequel to the well-liked PSVR title, Moss. Called Moss: Book II, it features the return of the diminutive hero Quill as she takes on a feathery enemy.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Return To The Woods With Moss: Book II

Way back in 2018, a little game called Moss was released for PlayStation VR. In it, you play as an omnipotent force that aids a brave little mouse called Quill on an adventure through the woods, manipulating objects and helping Quill find secrets by navigating the 3D space that surrounds her path. Moss was considered by many to be the first great VR RPG, and today’s State Of Play event revealed that Quill will be returning in Moss: Book II.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Lost Judgment Coming to PlayStation Now?

Spearheaded by the efforts of developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and publisher Sega, Lost Judgment is a single-player, action-adventure brawler game that follows the events of the 2018 Yakuza series detective thriller spinoff, Judgment. Here's the breakdown of whether or not Lost Judgment will be coming to PlayStation Now. Is...
Video GamesNME

‘Moss: Book II’ announced for PSVR, continuing Quill’s adventure

Polyarc revealed Moss: Book II, a direct sequel to its 2018 VR adventure game, the announcement kicked off Sony‘s latest State of Play presentation last night (July 8). Moss: Book II continues the story of a brave mouse hero Quill and her uncle Argus from Moss. In this adventure, a winged tyrant leading the Arcane forces is now hunting Quill within the same castle her uncle had been held captive.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Check Out a First Look at JETT: The Far Shore Gameplay - News

Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software have released a first look at gameplay for JETT: The Far Shore in a new trailer, which will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store in 2021. "We aspired to create a videogame to express our own feelings of...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Moss: Book II, sequel to award-winning PS VR game announced

Moss: Book II It is one of the great surprises of the State of Play held on the night of July 8. After the laureate Moss, a puzzle adventure where we control the mouse Quill in PS VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest, it is time to continue the events that occurred in the original work with a direct sequel that will soon arrive PlayStation VR. You can see his reveal trailer at the opening of this news.
Video GamesNME

‘Half-Life: Alyx’ ‘BioShock’ mod adds Big Daddy enemies

Return To Rapture, a mod for Half-Life: Alyx set in the original BioShock’s underwater city of Rapture, has had a trailer for it’s second chapter. Arriving some time in 2021, the new chapter of this VR experience will add Big Daddies, custom weapons, and 20 more levels (thanks, UploadVR). You can check out the trailer for Return to Rapture Chapter II below.
Hobbieswegotthiscovered.com

Popular Magic: The Gathering Plane Is Officially Part Of Dungeons & Dragons Universe

Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons‘ upcoming marriage may end up becoming more than just a temporary crossover. Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the next Standard expansion for Wizards of the Coast’s card game, features creatures, sorceries and story beats from tabletop gaming’s most iconic brand, including a brand-new mechanic intended to mimic the experience of adventure.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Moss: Book II Announcement Trailer

Moss:Book II was announced by Polyarc Games and will be Playstation VR supported alongside other VR platforms. Given the success of the original should be pretty great. Quill is back! In Moss: Book II, the story picks up right where things left off following the successful rescue of Quill’s uncle Argus. Your adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant leading the Arcane forces has turned its focus on Quill and is now on the hunt for her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, Quill’s journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can help as she works to save the world from a great unmaking.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Unavowed out now on Nintendo Switch

Fans of point-and-click adventure games were pleasantly pleased today with the unexpected release of Unavowed, a supernatural detective game that will remind you of classic titles from the genre. If you enjoy indie titles, fantastic storylines, and point-and-click adventure games, Unavowed is the game for you. Wadjet Eye Games is...
Video GamesComicBook

New Lost Judgment Gameplay Revealed During PlayStation's State of Play

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Lost Judgment already made headlines earlier in the week with the release of the game’s intro cinematic and some music, but that’s not all we saw of the game. Lost Judgment made an appearance during PlayStation’s latest State of Play event through a gameplay showcase that showed off more of detective Takayuki Yagami and his exploits. Nothing’s changed as far as the release date goes, so the game’s still scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 21st.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

The Moss sequel is called Moss Book 2

A new Moss game goes to the PSVR. At the July 2021 State of Play, Sony kicked things off with a look at Moss Book 2. Again, Quill will have new challenges and puzzles to overcome with the help of the player. The introductory video offered a glimpse into what...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Free PlayStation Plus Game For August Revealed Early

Sony has decided to get ahead of the curb with next month’s PlayStation Plus announcement by revealing one of three free games several weeks early. For those not aware of the occasion, the platform holder held a surprise State of Play broadcast yesterday aimed at delivering progress updates for several upcoming games. While the primary focus was on demoing Arkane’s upcoming first-person shooter/stealth title, Deathloop, a sizable amount of screen time was dedicated to showcasing numerous indie projects.
Retailgodisageek.com

Among Us Collector’s Editions coming later this year

Maximum Games has announced that they are partnering with Innersloth, Dual Wield Studio, and Robot Teddy to bring three exclusive Among Us Collector’s Editions to retail later this year. These Collector’s Editions are available to pre-order now. You don’t want to be the only suspicious-looking one in the crew, do you?

Comments / 0

Community Policy