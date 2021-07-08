Moss Book II Coming To PlayStation VR Later This Year
The heroic mouse Quill is returning for more virtual reality adventures as Polyarc has announced Moss Book II for PlayStation VR during the July 8 State of Play. A brief trailer showed Quill traversing multiple new locales--one featuring icy terrain and another sporting a steampunk-style look--while fighting enemies both new and old with some brand-new weaponry, including a giant hammer. The game also confirms the player will once again control a ghost-like figure, guiding Quill through each level and using a small floating orb to help solve puzzles.www.gamespot.com
