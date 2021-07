The Dallas Cowboys have made plenty of moves this offseason. These changes are hopefully good enough to get the Cowboys back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Dallas hasn’t really made any changes to their offense from a season ago. They do get their star quarterback Dak Prescott back, their offensive line back, and their starting tight end in Blake Jarwin back. Additionally, reportedly running back Tony Pollard has taken reps at wide receiver for the Cowboys at their OTAs.