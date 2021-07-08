Cancel
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown shooting victim remains in hospital as police search for shooter

By Patrick Buchnowski pbuchnowski@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 13 days ago
A City of Johnstown police cruiser is shown in this undated file photo. Tribune-Democrat file photo

The man who was shot in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown on Monday remained in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said Thursday.

Police have yet to identify a suspect.

The shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. in Bell Place, an alley in the 500 block of Horner Street, city Detective Cory Adams said.

A man in his 30s was taken by a private vehicle to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.

On Thursday, Adams said the man was still in the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and torso.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but Adams would not say if a weapon was found.

Police are not sure if the shooter was a man or a woman. Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident.

There is no danger to the public, Adams said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact city police at 814-472-2100.

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

