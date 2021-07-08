Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Auditor To Review Accuracy Of Nursing Home Deaths

WSJM
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — Michigan auditors will review the accuracy of the number of coronavirus deaths linked to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Auditor General Doug Ringler agreed to conduct a comprehensive study at the request of House Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson. Johnson is among Republican lawmakers who’ve questioned if there is an undercount and who’ve criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for letting hospitalized COVID-19 patients return to nursing homes. There is no direct evidence the policy led to infections. Michigan says 5,680 long-term care residents and 77 staff have died, accounting for 29% of nearly 19,800 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditors#Auditor General#House Oversight Committee#Michigan Auditor#The Associated Press#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy