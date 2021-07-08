Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Summer Safety Tips for Pets

By Fabulous Arizona
fabulousarizona.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dog days of summer are here and that means it’s time to brush up on safety tips to keep furry family members safe throughout the season. Every year, emergency rooms across the country receive many cases in which dogs and cats are suffering from heat stroke, dehydration or burned paws. Alessandra Navidad, president and CEO of the Arizona Animal Welfare League, shares tips for pet owners to protect their dogs from the Arizona heat, all summer long.

fabulousarizona.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Stores#Dog Training#Exercise#Show Dog#American Kennel Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalspurewow.com

10 Large Cat Breeds that Make Great Pets

At first glance, it’s easy to toss cats into the “small pet” category. While there are many small cat breeds, the large cat breeds on this list make a very good case for adding felines to the “big pet” category. They certainly aren’t lion-sized, but many are larger than the petite wild cats found around the world. While all domesticated cats retain and display plenty of their wild cat instincts, the kitties on this list actually make excellent pets. (Though we will note that the cat will likely see you as the pet, not the other way around.)
Petsmyfoxzone.com

Summer road trip with pets? Here are some tips to make the ride enjoyable

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the summer days are underway, many of you might be getting ready to take some vacation and maybe thinking of bringing your furry family member along. This summer, AAA expects 700 million Americans to travel, with 97 percent of people going by car. Allowing families to take their furry friends along for the ride.
Petsocmomblog.com

Helpful Tips for Protecting Your Pet while Vacationing This Summer

Out of all the seasons, summer seems to be everyone’s favorite one, including pets. The idea of taking late-night walks while enjoying the summer breeze and spending the days out by the beach are just some of the things that make this time of the year more enjoyable. However, in...
PetsPosted by
Seattle, Washington

National Pet Fire Safety Day

July 15th is National Pet Fire Safety Day. Don’t forget to include your furry family members into your emergency plan should a fire occur. According to American Humane, more than half a million pets are impacted by house fires every year. Sometimes, the house fires are started by the pets themselves. Take a few minutes to prepare your home to prevent fires and to ensure your pets can get out safely if fire happens.
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Water recreation safety tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re headed to the river this weekend, remember to grab a life jacket! Thanks to the save a lifejacket program, free lifejackets are available to borrow at most boat ramps. “Thanks to the safe a lifejacket program, there are kiosks set up on many...
Anza, CAValley News

Firefighters share safety tips

Everyone has seen the public service announcements, read the notices and heard the radio spots regarding defensible space which is the only area between a home and a potential fiery disaster. Mowing, trimming, and pruning shrubbery and trees and relocating combustible materials like firewood piles is always advised, year after year. Living in the rural environs, like people in the Anza Valley, are familiar with the dangers of failing to maintain a buffer zone. They employ hazard reduction methods like weed whacking and mowing to help keep home and property safe in the event of a wildland fire. In 2005 a new state law came into effect that extended the defensible space clearance around homes and structures from 30 feet to 100 feet. Studies have shown that proper and safely conducte.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Tips to keep pets safe this National Lost Pet Prevention Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s National Lost Pet Prevention Month and according to industry statistics, 1 in every 3 pets go missing in their lifetime. Accidents happen, and sometimes doors or gates get left open, or pets get spooked and run off, but as pet parents there are steps we can take to help our pets reunite with us faster if they ever do go missing.
Phoenix, AZallaboutarizonanews.com

Free Dog Adoptions This Weekend

The Arizona Animal Welfare League in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer free pet adoptions, Thursday through Sunday, during their “Empty the Shelters” event. The special offer is an effort to help make room for dogs who are at risk of being displaced because of the many wildfires...
Petswgnradio.com

Preparing for the worst and pet safety under a scorching sun

Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian Merrick Pet Care discusses disaster preparedness. Thing is everyone thinks, “I can plan sometime” but really it’s not going to happen to me. Dr. Lobos explains that increasingly disasters are happening. She also offers information how to create a disaster preparedness emergency kit. Dr. Lobos...
PetsWTKR

Basic water safety for pets on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The hot summer months are here, and spending time in the water can be a great way for your dog to get outside without overheating. But before you head out to the beach or pool, it's important to know the basics about water safety. Mandi Kowaleski from Virginia Beach SPCA joins us with some advice for keeping pets safe this summer while spending time in the water.
PetsEast Bay Times

For the Love of Pets: Fire safety and preparation

The effects of a fire, whether caused by natural or human factors, can be devastating, and animals are especially vulnerable. A home fire occurs every 93 seconds according to a 2019 report by the National FireProtection Association?. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Drum roll, please—this is new most popular dog breed in NYC

A new dog breed has moved to the front of the pack in NYC. According to a new study released by Rover.com, Cockapoos have displaced all other dog breeds as the most popular in New York this year. The dogs, which are an adorable combination of Cocker Spaniels and Poodles, are known to be friendly, affectionate and gentle. (So, basically, exactly what all of us need after getting through the last year.)
Petsanimalfair.com

ADOPT ME! Cheeto!

Animal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly wonderful, and worthy dog a home, please send us a picture celebrating this newfound Puppy Love and we’ll post it to our ever-expanding gallery of pet and parent pairs that we have helped bring together! There is no better feeling than snuggling up with a dog. Millions of dogs would like nothing more than to have a parent to sleep with and to give all their love. You could make a dog’s dream come true through adoption! Today we have Cheeto!
Petsthesprucepets.com

Is Pepto-Bismol Good for Dogs?

Pepto-Bismol is a popular option for humans experiencing gastrointestinal distress. Many people keep it around because it's so effective. If your dog is having tummy trouble, you may be tempted to give a little Pepto-Bismol to offer relief. Unfortunately, this may be a bad idea. Although Pepto-Bismol can sometimes be given to dogs, it should be used with caution.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

30 Toy Dog Breeds That Stay Puppy-Sized Forever

The most popular dog breeds are often small and adorable; some are so tiny they’re dubbed teacup dogs. Pint-size pups make some of the best apartment dogs purely because they don’t take up too much room. And toy dog breeds are so portable, you can take them just about anywhere without too much fuss. They love being carried in totes while out on the town or in a backpack, sniffing the fresh air and taking in the scenery as you hike or bike the trails. These cute little pups are so small you might want to get more than one!

Comments / 0

Community Policy