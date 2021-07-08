Summer Safety Tips for Pets
The dog days of summer are here and that means it’s time to brush up on safety tips to keep furry family members safe throughout the season. Every year, emergency rooms across the country receive many cases in which dogs and cats are suffering from heat stroke, dehydration or burned paws. Alessandra Navidad, president and CEO of the Arizona Animal Welfare League, shares tips for pet owners to protect their dogs from the Arizona heat, all summer long.fabulousarizona.com
Comments / 0